FCCC proposes one national fuel price

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is considering a shift in fuel pricing.

According to the Commission, they are aiming to introduce a One National Regulated Fuel Price across Fiji.

This proposal could replace the current system, where fuel prices vary across different regions.

Under Section 44 of the FCCC Act 2010, fuel prices are reviewed and set monthly.

However, as part of a broader regulatory review, the FCCC is assessing whether a single national price would offer greater stability and reduce inflationary pressures.

To gather public input, FCCC has issued a 14-day notice inviting feedback from industry stakeholders, suppliers, and consumers.

The Commission is seeking recommendations on the potential impact, benefits, and challenges of adopting a uniform fuel price nationwide.

Submissions will be reviewed before FCCC makes formal recommendations to the Minister responsible, in line with Sections 44 and 51 of the FCCC Act 2010.

Any approved changes would result in amendments to the Petroleum Price Order to reflect the new pricing model.

Submissions must be received no later than 4 pm on April 13. Feedback can be sent in writing to FCCC.

This review is significant for Fiji’s fuel pricing framework with potential implications for businesses, transport operators and everyday consumers.

