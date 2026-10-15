US rejects recommendation for ICE body cams

Source: Reuters

The Trump administration ​has rejected a government watchdog’s recommendation, opens new tab that US immigration officials should use technology that would ‌automatically activate body-worn cameras when an officer pulls their weapon or sets off a car siren.

Automatic activation of body-worn cameras was one of a number of recommendations outlined in a report released on Wednesday by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), an ​independent nonpartisan watchdog agency for Congress.

The recommendation comes as US agencies face mounting scrutiny over ​enforcement tactics used in an immigration crackdown that has included fatal shootings of two US ⁠citizens in Minneapolis, raising questions about officers’ accountability.

The GAO report said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ​and US Customs and Border Protection “should improve body-worn camera program management,” adding that CBP and ICE have not ​updated their program plans since 2022 and 2024, respectively.

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Covering the period from February 2025 until September this year, the report recommended that ICE implement additional controls to make sure that cameras are activated.