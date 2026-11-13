Putin lets Europe join Ukraine peace talks

Source: Reuters

President Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday to let European representatives join the next round of Ukraine peace talks, a US envoy said, though the Russian leader said Washington must work with its European allies to understand if ​they want peace or war in Ukraine.

The move to give Europe a seat at the negotiating table at the next round of talks, which US envoy Steve Witkoff announced after the talks, could mark a ‌breakthrough. But Putin’s comments underlined how difficult the negotiations could become, given sharp differences between Moscow and European capitals over the way the war should end.

“The Europeans will join at the next meeting, which we consider to be a very important moment because they are our partners and it’s important to us that they take part,” Witkoff told Russian state TV after meeting Putin in the Kremlin.

Witkoff and fellow US presidential envoy Jared Kushner later flew to Ireland and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said he was pleased at the prospect of further sets of talks and European participation ​in them.

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There were, however, signs of renewed tensions, with Zelenskiy saying new restrictions were affecting the US-made satellite communications Kyiv uses on the battlefield, and that he found the US approach of discussing a new European security order with Russia “a ​bit strange”.