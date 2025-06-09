Tudravu fires back at Army's Sukuna Bowl challenge

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has welcomed the challenge from the RFMF Commander, but says the Fiji Police Force is ready to defend its Ratu Sukuna Bowl crown and shut down Army’s hopes of ending their dominance.

Police have enjoyed four consecutive years of Sukuna Bowl success, but Army are hungry to reclaim the prestigious title and end the Police reign this year.

Tudravu says Army Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai’s reminder of Police’s four-year winning streak has only added more motivation to the defending champions.

The Commissioner has responded with a warning of his own, using the analogy of a drought to send a strong message to their rivals.

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“He mentioned that it has been four years since they last won the Sukuna Bowl, describing it as a prolonged drought. But we know very well that after a drought, rain will come, and sometimes even a cyclone. The Police Force is well prepared to face the cyclone that is coming.”

Tudravu says the number five has become a significant target for Police, as they look to extend their winning streak with another Sukuna Bowl triumph.

“We have four wins, and we want the fifth one. Our players know exactly what that number means, and they understand the challenge that has been put before them.”

With both forces determined to claim bragging rights, the challenge has now been laid down, and the battle for Sukuna Bowl supremacy is expected to be fiercely contested.

For Army, it is about ending four years of Police dominance, while Police are determined to prove that their reign is far from over.

The Sukuna Bowl starts next Thursday in Suva.