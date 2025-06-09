It is 'painful' when Trump chooses a different side

Source: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview on Wednesday ​that it was “painful” when Donald ‌Trump took another side in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, after the US President said ​Zelenskiy should be replaced.

Zelenskiy told ​Piers Morgan Uncensored: “It’s painful when President Trump ⁠chooses one side, not our side.”

He ​also said that he was OK ​with Trump being in the middle of Ukraine and Russia, but added: “If you are in the ​middle, you have to stay in ​the middle.”

Asked if he felt betrayed by Trump, ‌who ⁠at the weekend called for Ukraine to get a new president having agreed to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports, Zelenskiy ​replied: “Really, yes … ​but it’s ⁠a little bit more complicated than just my emotions or ​my feelings.”

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“It’s a pity we ​are ⁠losing (a) strong partner,” he added.

Zelenskiy also said: “We are not selling our country … it’s ⁠not ​about business for us, ​it’s just our life and this is our country.”