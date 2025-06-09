Fiji declares national crisis as HIV cases rise 27%

source: reuters

Fiji has declared HIV a national crisis after new diagnoses climbed 27% last year, intensifying concern that an epidemic once concentrated among ​people who inject drugs is spreading more widely through the Pacific ‌island nation.

The government said in a statement posted on Facebook that 2,016 people were diagnosed with HIV in 2025 and estimated that one in 60 adults was living with ​the disease.

Fifty-nine babies were born with HIV last year and 18 ​died before their first birthday, it also said.

Authorities said expanded ⁠testing had helped uncover infections, enabling earlier treatment. Fiji now plans to ​widen access to free, voluntary and confidential testing, prevention medicines, as well as ​harm-reduction services for injecting drug users and treatment.

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Fiji, a country of around 900,000 people, is experiencing one of the world’s sharpest rises in new infections, according to UNAIDS. It estimates ​that 9,100 Fijians were living with HIV last year and that only ​39% knew their status and that 22% were receiving antiretroviral treatment.

“Fiji has recognized the urgency ‌of ⁠the moment and is stepping up its response,” UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said. “It is also a stark reminder to the world that AIDS is not over.”