Second loss for Pearls, Tonga qualifies

[Pic:Oceania Netball]

A brave Fiji Pearls outfit went down to hosts Tonga, 72-60, in their third Netball World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers.

It was the second loss for the Fijians after falling short against Samoa yesterday, 56-50. The win secured Tonga’s spot in next year’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Today against favorites Tonga, Fiji came out firing and held the lead after the first quarter.

However, the Tongans fought their way back and never looked back.

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With the energy surging through the crowd, Tonga held their composure and finished strong to claim the win.

Fiji won their first game against the Cook Islands, and they’ll play Papua New Guinea in the last match tomorrow.

The top two teams from the Oceania Qualifiers will feature at next year’s World Cup.