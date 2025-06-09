Team Fiji makes strong impression in Hong Kong

The Fiji Islands Baseball & Softball Association says Team Fiji’s performance at the Hong Kong High Five Baseball Seniors Championship is a strong indication of the sport’s growing development in the country.

The three-day tournament, held at Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, saw Fiji go toe-to-toe with seasoned teams from across Asia, impressing local fans and making a strong statement on the international stage.

Competing in the tournament for the first time, Team Fiji showcased impressive speed, tactical discipline and the unmistakable Pacific Spirit from their very first hit.

The Fijians finished the tournament with three wins from five matches, a result that has left head coach Inoke Niubalavu immensely proud of his players.

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“This has been a historic, proud milestone for Fiji sports. To see our young athletes step onto the international stage for the first time and compete with such elite passion proves that our grassroots development is bearing fruit. The learnings and high-pressure experience gained here in Hong Kong are invaluable as we look to the future”.

Niubalavu says the experience has also provided an important platform to inspire the next generation, and he hopes Fiji’s performance will encourage more young Fijians to take up baseball and softball.