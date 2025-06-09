Shipping faces dry-docking challenges

[Photo: File]

Some of Fiji’s larger vessels cannot be dry-docked locally, forcing operators to send them overseas for repairs.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says operators must plan ahead to secure dry-docking slots, including in New Zealand.

“Issues regarding dry docking and the fact that for certain lengths of ships the dry docking is not available in Fiji and so there needs to be some lead time for the operators to book dry docking, for example in New Zealand.”

Ro Filipe says the government is working on more flexible arrangements to balance dry-docking requirements with keeping vessels operational.

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The dry-docking issue is also being addressed alongside a shortage of qualified ship masters and crew.

The Government says these challenges must be managed to avoid maritime service disruptions.