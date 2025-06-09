Government in talks with Nabouwalu landowners

[Photo: File]

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa confirmed that they are in talks with the Nabouwalu landowners for township developments.

He says that plans are already moving forward following cabinet approval in July this year.

Nalumisa says that before any development takes place, further final cabinet approval is required.

“Nabouwalu is part of a new township development. There is also a discussion underway to involve the landowners of Nabouwalu. So, that’s something that we’re still putting forward to the Cabinet for final clearance, before we move that development further.”

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Nalumisa says that the government has approved a development pathway for the proposed Nabouwalu new township under its New Town Development Program.

The plan sets out a staged model for how the township will be built and managed. It begins with Government-led investment in key infrastructure.

Once the base is established, development will shift to private sector and landowner-led commercial activity.

He says that the government will retain oversight of planning and regulation to ensure compliance with national standards.

The model is designed to balance public investment with landowner involvement and private sector participation.