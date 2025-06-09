Woman Unknown wins Venice Golden Lion for best film

source: reuters

Danish filmmaker May el-Toukhy’s post-war drama “Woman Unknown” won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with its star Mathilde Arcel also ​taking best actress honours in a rare double victory.

El-Toukhy was the only woman to soley direct a feature film in the main, 21-strong movie line-up, ‌a disparity that drew criticism during the festival and prompted renewed scrutiny of the barriers facing women in cinema.

Set in the aftermath of World War Two, “Woman Unknown” follows a housemaid played by Arcel whose past relationship with a German soldier threatens to destroy her future.

The film unfolds against the backdrop of a newly liberated Denmark, where women accused of fraternising with ​occupying German forces were often subjected to vigilante justice.

Article continues after advertisement

“To me personally, ‘Woman Unknown’ is about the female body as a battleground and a public matter. ​And at the same time, the film tells the tale of women who are invisible, unseen, and voiceless,” el-Toukhy said ⁠in her acceptance speech.