Don’t rush constitutional reform: Professor Prasad

[Photo: Mosese Raqio]

The National Federation Party says it will not support any rushed process to amend Fiji’s 2013 Constitution.

NFP Leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says while the party welcomes the Constitutional Review Commission’s report, the process of developing a new constitutional framework must be open, transparent and accountable.

Prasad says the NFP is looking forward to the report being tabled in Parliament next week, but is yet to receive feedback from its Cabinet representatives on the draft Constitution Bill.

He says the party made a detailed submission to the Commission and hopes its recommendations have been reflected in the report and the draft legislation.

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“But I want to make this very clear from the National Federation Party’s point of view, that we will not be party to any rushed process. We’ve had constitutional upheavals in this country over the last so many years.”

Prasad says Fiji’s history of constitutional upheaval makes it even more important that any new Constitution has broad public support.

He points out that Fiji has had four Constitutions and says the latest review must not be driven by time pressures.

The NFP Leader says the party will participate constructively in the process, but will insist on transparency and accountability.

He also highlights the timing of the review, with Fiji already entering the election period.

Under the current constitutional and electoral framework, the next general election must be held by 6th February 2027 at the latest.

Prasad says the election timetable should not become a reason to accelerate constitutional reform.

“If the process means that it is going to take time, then so be it.”

He says there is already broad support for changes to certain provisions of the 2013 Constitution, but that support should not be used to justify rushing the wider process.

For the NFP, Professor Prasad says the foundation of any new Constitution must be a process that Fijians can trust.