FBI says director Patel in Virginia, not Russia

Source: Reuters

FBI Director Kash Patel was ​in Virginia for a ‌law enforcement-related event, the US law enforcement agency said ​on Wednesday, denying a ​media report that he had ⁠traveled to Russia.

Video ​from an ABC News’ affiliate ​in Virginia also showed Patel at an event in Lynchburg ​on Wednesday.

MS NOW, ​citing two unnamed sources, had reported ‌earlier ⁠on Wednesday that the FBI chief had landed in Russia for a two-day meeting in ​Moscow and ​St. ⁠Petersburg hosted by the FSB.

“Here’s where Kash ​Patel actually is… ​Liberty ⁠U, doing a law enforcement appreciation event,” the agency ⁠said ​in a post.