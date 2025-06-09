Vasconcellos extends stay with Bula FC

Lautoka-born defender Sterling Vasconcellos has become the first player to re-sign with Extra Bula FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old was also part of the Fiji national team that won the Melanesian Spearhead Group Prime Minister’s Cup just two weeks ago, contributing to the successful campaign with a goal in Fiji’s 2–0 victory over Papua New Guinea.

The tournament triumph marked another significant milestone for the young defender as he continues to build his experience and establish himself at international level.

Vasconcellos has also been gaining valuable international exposure through the OFC Player Placement Programme 2026, training with A-League club Auckland FC in New Zealand alongside fellow Fiji internationals Maikah Dau and Ryan Naresh.

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Accompanied by Fiji national team and Extra Bula FC assistant coach Marika Rodu, the trio have completed their first training phase and are now progressing through their second.

The placement offers the players an opportunity to experience a professional A-League environment, strengthen their technical and tactical abilities, and gain valuable experience as they prepare for the new season.