Two debutants named in Fijiana side for Springboks Test

[Photo: File]

Vodafone Fijiana XV head coach Willie Walker has named two debutants in his match-day 23 for Saturday’s opening Test against the South African Springbok Women at HFC Bank

Stadium in Suva.

Ruth Raketekete will start at inside centre, while Adi Vani Buleki has been named on the wing, with both set to earn their first international caps.

Experienced halfback Kolora Lomani will captain the side, while prop Bitila Tawake has been named vice-captain.

The forward pack features Karalaini Naisewa, Tiana Robanakadavu, Mereoni Nakesa, Karavaki Lutumaibau and Nunia Daunimoala, while Adi Salaseini Railumu and Alfreda Fisher join

Lomani in the loose forwards.

Varanisese Qoro gets the nod at flyhalf and will combine with Lomani in the halves, while Repeka Tove, Raketekete, Merewairita Neivoha, Buleki and Litiana Vueti complete the

backline.

The impact players include Selai Naliva, Elesi Saukuru, Keri Lawavou, Vilisi Tivalele, Jade Coates, Evivi Senikarivi, Ivamere Nabura and Aqela Raitubu.

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The Test marks Walker’s first match in charge of the national side and the beginning of a two-match series against South Africa, with the second encounter scheduled for next

week at Churchill Park in Lautoka.