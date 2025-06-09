Safe wait for Qoma

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT, FACEBOOK]

Families travelling through Nukuvuto Landing in Tailevu now have a safer place to wait for boat services following the opening of the new Qoma waiting shed.

The facility replaces an old structure that left commuters exposed to harsh weather while travelling between Qoma, Ovalau, Naigani and Moturiki.

Built under the Rural Outer Island Development Program at a cost of more than $50,000, the project includes shelter, sanitation and bathroom facilities.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu said the project delivers practical infrastructure that improves daily life for maritime communities.

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He said the waiting shed would allow people to travel with safety and dignity when heading to school, work, medical appointments or visiting loved ones.

For years, passengers, including school children, elderly people, women and families, have waited at Nukuvuto Landing under the sun and rain while preparing for their boat journeys.

Qoma Village Headman Joeli Cagica welcomed the project, saying it will bring greater comfort and safety to families using the landing.

He said parents no longer have to worry about their children waiting in the rain or heat before travelling to school, while the new sanitation facilities will also benefit the community.