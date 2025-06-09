Tui Nayau calls for maritime safety overhaul

Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara. [Photo: FILE]

The successful rescue of six health workers and a boat handler has renewed calls for stronger maritime safety measures, with the Lau paramount Chief Turaga Tui Nayau urging the government to urgently address the challenges faced by outer island communities.

Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara, says while the safe return of the seven individuals is a moment of relief and gratitude, the incident highlights the urgent need to strengthen systems that protect health workers and communities who depend on sea transport.

Ratu Tevita is calling on the government to reintroduce dedicated health vessels for maritime provinces, expand the shipping subsidy programme, and provide the necessary resources to establish the Vanua Coast Watch initiative.

He says these measures are critical in ensuring reliable access to healthcare and improving emergency response across Fiji’s maritime regions.

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The Turaga Tui Nayau had previously raised the need for stronger maritime monitoring and support systems with the Prime Minister and security agencies on June 26, but says no response has been received.

He says the challenges faced by maritime communities cannot be overlooked, as many islanders rely entirely on vessels for essential services, including healthcare, education and emergency assistance.

The rescue of the Ono-i-Lau medical team has placed renewed attention on the risks faced by health workers travelling between islands to deliver critical services.

Ratu Tevita says those who serve Fiji’s outer islands must be supported with the right resources, infrastructure and safety measures.

He says strengthening maritime transport and surveillance systems is not only about responding to emergencies, but about preventing future incidents and protecting the lives of those who keep island communities connected.

The Turaga Tui Nayau is calling for a coordinated approach between Government agencies and maritime stakeholders to ensure Fiji’s island communities receive the support and protection they deserve.