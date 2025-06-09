Trump administration drafting ban on Chinese data center devices, sources say

[Source: Reuters]

The Trump administration is drafting a ban on U.S. imports of new models of Chinese data center components, four people ​familiar with the matter told Reuters, as it seeks to protect the infrastructure that undergirds the AI boom.

The Federal Communications Commission, which oversees the U.S. ‌telecom industry, is working on the measure to bar imports of new Chinese optical transceivers, which allow data to travel over fiber-optic cables at the speed of light within data centers. Officials hope to publish it this year, when it would take effect.

The move, not previously reported, aims to prevent Chinese firms from stealing data, installing malware or disrupting service at U.S. data centers, which house the chips to train and run ​AI models.

The FCC could still modify or shelve the restriction, the sources stressed, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

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But it is the latest example ​of the Trump administration trying to limit Chinese technological incursions into cutting-edge U.S. industries before they become embedded in the supply chain.

“Transceivers definitely ⁠pose a risk,” said Divyansh Kaushik, an AI policy expert at Washington, D.C., advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies.

“As the data center buildout scales up, you want to make sure the ​data center supply chain is secure from the get-go,” he added.

Shares of U.S.-based transceiver makers seen as beneficiaries of the measure rose following the news. Lumentum (LITE.O), opens new tab, Coherent (COHR.N), opens new tab, and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI.O), opens new tab, jumped ​7%, 11%, and 18%, respectively.