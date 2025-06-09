Mooar puts people first in Drua vision

Building strong relationships and empowering players will be central to Brad Mooar’s approach as the new head coach of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The former Crusaders and All Blacks assistant say creating an environment where players feel valued and supported is the foundation for success, both on and off the field.

“We care for our people, care for them as individuals and as the people that they are. Get to know them, understand what life is outside of here. Who’s in your family? Who’s important to you? Why do you play?”

Mooar also highlighted the importance of faith within Fijian culture, saying it is something he intends to embrace and respect throughout his tenure.

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“Faith is very important to Fijian people in particular and to show that we respect that, embrace it and show our belief and care in that space.”

The incoming coach believes players perform at their best when they know they are appreciated and trusted.

“We value our people, we value them as individuals and value what they do here. Show them how important what they do is for us and to achieve what we do.”

Mooar says empowering players to contribute to the team’s culture and identity will be a key part of his leadership philosophy.

He believes that approach will allow players to flourish and become the best version of themselves.