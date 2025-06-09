Lautoka President calls for fans to back Rewa

Fans are being urged to put club rivalries aside and unite behind Rewa as they prepare to represent Fiji in the opening match of the OFC Men’s Champions League on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This is the view of Lautoka Football president Shalendra Prasad, and he’s calling on Lautoka supporters to turn out in numbers at Churchill Park and create a memorable atmosphere as Rewa begins its continental campaign against Galaxy FC of Vanuatu.

He says they’re not just supporting Rewa but Fiji as well.

Prasad says Rewa is carrying the hopes of Fiji and the players deserve our full support because they are representing all of us.

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Rewa FC takes on Galaxy FC at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park.

The OFC Men’s Champions League 2026 runs from Sunday to August 22, with matches to be played at Churchill Park, Lautoka, and 4R Stadium at Govind Park, Ba.