Women to skip markets and sell directly

[Photo: File]

Rural women could soon gain direct access to buyers as the government works to improve market opportunities and increase household incomes.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the Ministry is working with partners to find reliable markets for women’s products.

She said the aim was to allow women to sell directly to buyers and receive payment immediately.

Kiran states many women currently spend several days selling produce at municipal markets.

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Direct purchasing arrangements, she said could help women earn more while spending less time away from their families.

The initiative was announced during the handover of income-generating equipment to women’s clubs in Natoaika and Naganivatu.

The support was provided under the Ministry’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative.

Kiran also encouraged women to add value to freshwater mussels by turning shells into jewellery and craft products.

She said these products could create more income opportunities through local and tourism markets.

Kiran adds that improving market access will help rural women become financially independent and strengthen village economies.