Vuda mourns passing of paramount chief

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

The Vanua of Vuda has entered a period of mourning following the passing of its paramount chief Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia who died last Thursday at the age of 95.

The announcement was made today by Taukei Nakelo Ratu Josaia Natakele who said traditional mourning ceremonies are now underway across Vuda as the vanua prepares to farewell its revered leader.

Ratu Josaia says today marks one week since the passing of the late Tui Vuda, with members of the Vanua gathering in Viseisei and surrounding communities to support the chiefly household during the mourning period.

He said the late chief’s body remains at the Lautoka Hospital mortuary, where members of the Bati clan are maintaining a traditional vigil, while every yavusa within the Vanua has been assigned responsibilities to ensure all customary and funeral preparations are completed.

Article continues after advertisement

Reflecting on the life of the late Tui Vuda, Ratu Josaia said he was born in his mother’s village of Waya before attending school in Drasa, Lautoka.

He later enlisted in the military and served overseas, including in Malaya, before returning home to dedicate his life to serving the Vanua of Vuda.

Outside his chiefly responsibilities, the late Tui Vuda was a committed farmer and businessman, remaining active until illness affected his health about two and a half years ago.

Ratu Josaia described him as a humble man who led more through his actions than his words.

He said even in his nineties, the late chief continued to demonstrate a strong work ethic, unwavering commitment to his people and a willingness to serve others, qualities that earned him the respect of the Vanua.

He added that the late Tui Vuda leaves behind a legacy of service, discipline and leadership that will continue to inspire future generations and those who will one day succeed him.

The late Tui Vuda will leave the mortuary on Tuesday, August 11, under an escort by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces before being taken to his home in Vunisei, where he will spend one final night.

A thanksgiving service and traditional farewell ceremony will be held from 10am on Wednesday before he is laid to rest.