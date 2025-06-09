Cuvu, Ra hosts RKS and Nasinu

[Source:YLens Fiji/Facebook]

Two of the Vodafone Deans Under 18 quarterfinals will be played at Garvey Park in Tavua on Saturday.

Ra High School will host Ratu Kadavulevu School while Cuvu College takes on Nasinu Secondary School.

Another two quarterfinals will be played in Suva, with Eastern Zone champs Lelean Memorial School taking on Ratu Navula College and Suva Grammar School meeting Ba Provincial Freebird Institute.

Fiji Rugby Union chief operations officer, Talemo Waqa, has confirmed this.

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He says Ra High finished fourth from the West Zone, but they managed to claim the number spot from the North following the eliminations last week.

This weekend’s Deans and Weetbix Raluve quarterfinals are going to be played at four venues following the inclusion of Theodore Park in Vatukoula.

Waqa says Garvey Park in Tavua can only host six games, which is why they have moved three matches to Theodore Park.

The other venues are Suva and Savusavu.

The Deans and Raluve quarterfinals will be played on Saturday.