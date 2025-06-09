Fiji Black bounce back in style

[Photo: FILE]

Crest Fiji Black captain Elenoa Gukirewa has praised her side’s response after a dominant 71-46 victory over the NSW Fijians on day two of the Fiji Netball Invitational Tournament.

The win marked a strong turnaround for Fiji Black following their opening-round defeat to Crest Fiji Blue on day one.

Gukirewa says the team was determined to regroup after the loss and held discussions as a unit before returning to court.

She says the players responded well and was pleased with the overall team effort displayed against the NSW Fijians.

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The captain adds that the focus throughout the week has been on building combinations and strengthening connections within the squad, particularly with new player pairings being tested.

Gukirewa says the team’s objective was not solely about the result but also about developing cohesion and executing its own style of play.

She believes the performance showed significant progress in those areas and highlighted the potential within the Fiji Black lineup as the tournament continues.

Meanwhile, Fiji Blue came back to beat Auckland Fijians 45-43 last night and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

The Fiji Netball Invitational Tournament continues at the Vodafone Arena with players vying for places in the national squad ahead of the Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Tonga.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports and viti+.