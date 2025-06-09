Murder accused denies confession claim

[Photo: RIYA BHAGWAN]

A man accused of murdering his pregnant partner last year has told the High Court that he previously sought a Domestic Violence Restraining Order against her following an alleged assault.

Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Francis Prasad is on trial for the alleged murder of his partner, who prosecutors say was killed in the presence of their children at their Nadi home on April 27 last year.

Giving evidence in the Lautoka High Court today, Prasad said he filed a DVRO against the deceased about six years ago.

Prasad alleged that he had been subjected to physical abuse by his partner, which prompted him to file the restraining order.

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During cross-examination, when State lawyer Joeli Nasa questioned Prasad on whether the couple had frequent arguments, he repeatedly denied it.

The court heard that Prasad had allegedly admitted to police officers that he killed his partner and showed no remorse for his actions.

However, Prasad denied making those statements in court today.

The trial has been adjourned to August 19 for closing submissions.