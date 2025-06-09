Digital business platform still not live

[Photo: FILE]

The Government’s planned digital Ease of Doing Business platform is still not live, but the Finance Minister says work is continuing to improve the investment application process.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says once the platform is launched, it will help streamline how investors interact with government and improve the overall business environment.

In the meantime, investors facing challenges are being assisted through existing government facilitation mechanisms at both ministry and senior public service levels.

“Even though it’s not live yet, when it comes live, that will further improve how investment application works.”

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The Minister says the government is also addressing challenges faced by investors, particularly around infrastructure such as water supply, roads, and wastewater systems.

He says while long-term infrastructure plans are being developed, temporary solutions are being provided to ensure investment projects can continue moving forward.

“We provide a temporary solution, and then we provide a full solution once the master plan is activated.”

Immanuel says improving ease of doing business remains a key focus as it works to attract more investment and support economic growth.