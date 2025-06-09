Graduates set to power economy

[Photo: SEKAIA DRAUNIVASA]

Fiji’s skilled workforce has received a boost, with more than 350 students graduating from Pacific Polytech.

Officiating as chief guest, Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau states the graduates are now equipped with qualifications that can help them secure opportunities in Fiji and abroad.

He says technical and vocational education plays an important role in preparing Fijians for the changing job market.

Pacific Polytech Chair Ganesh Chand says the graduates have the potential to earn about $4 million annually based on Fiji’s minimum wage, bringing more income into households.

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He said the institution expects to graduate about 2,000 students this year, which could see around $24 million in wages generated for communities.

Chand adds that Pacific Polytech’s growth shows the increasing demand for skills-based training among Fijians looking for better employment opportunities.