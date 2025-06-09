Netball Fiji hails partnership ahead of tournament

[Source: File]

Netball Fiji Transition Oversight Committee Chair Vasiti Vugakoto has described the federation’s partnership with the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation as a major milestone for the sport.

Speaking following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with FBC, Vugakoto said media coverage plays a vital role in the growth and development of netball, both locally and internationally.

Vugakoto thanked FBC for supporting Netball Fiji’s vision and ensuring the upcoming Fiji Invitational Tournament will be broadcast live to audiences around the country.

“Media plays a vital role in the growth of sports in Fiji and internationally, and signing this agreement today is a big milestone for Netball Fiji.”

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A former Fiji Pearls representative, Vugakoto, said she understands the impact media coverage can have on athletes and the development of the game.

“Having a well-known media organisation support our vision is something special. As a former player, I know how important media exposure is to an athlete’s growth and development.”

She added that profiling players and increasing the visibility of the sport will provide a significant boost for the current generation of Fiji Pearls players.

Vugakoto believes the partnership will also give players added confidence as they take to the court, knowing they have the support of fans across the country.

The Fiji Invitational Tournament starts at 5.30pm today at the Vodafone Arena and will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.