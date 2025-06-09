Wailoku residents live in fear after boy’s death

Paula Tuivau at the crime scene.

Residents of Wailoku are living in fear and uncertainty following the discovery of a 12-year-old boy’s body in the settlement last Friday.

The child had been reported missing earlier last week, and the discovery has left the community demanding answers as police continue investigations into his death.

Paula Tuivau was among the first residents to reach the scene after two students discovered the boy’s body while walking through the area.

Tuivau says the discovery has deeply shaken the community, where residents say such a tragedy has never happened before.

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“The two boys ran down and called their dad after they made the discovery. Their father then called out for help. That was when I came up, and when I came up, the child was

lying dead here.”

Tuivau says the incident has changed the way residents view safety in their own neighbourhood.

“We have been living in fear. I’m especially worried for my child and my wife.”

He says residents have become more cautious about strangers entering the settlement and are encouraging people to report any suspicious activity to police.

Tuivau says the fear has also affected his daily life, including how he protects his family.

“I never used to go and drop my wife off. Now I have to walk to the road to drop her and pick her after work.”

Police say two people, a 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old were questioned and later released as investigations continue.

No charges have been laid, with police saying inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death remain ongoing.