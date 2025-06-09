Bank’s future shift

[Photo: LITIA CAVA]

BSP Life says it must keep evolving as customers look for faster, simpler and more personalised services.

Group CEO and Chairman Mark Robinson made the comments as the company celebrated 150 years of operations in Fiji.

Robinson said the milestone was a reflection of the people who built the organisation, from customers and employees to leaders and insurance advisers.

He says every generation had contributed to BSP Life’s growth and helped shape the institution it is today.

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BSP Life, the oldest company within the BSP Group, has also expanded its operations into Papua New Guinea through BSP Life PNG.

Robinson says the financial services sector was changing quickly, and the company is focused on using technology to improve the way it serves customers.

“We are investing in technology, strengthening our capabilities, optimising our Group strength and building for the future, whilst remaining true to the values that have earned the trust of customers for generations.”

The anniversary celebration also included a $150,000 donation to the Fiji Wellness Coalition to support community wellbeing.

Officiating as chief guest, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says BSP Life’s contribution goes beyond financial services, with the company playing a role in supporting Fiji’s economic development.

Rabuka says BSP Life’s investments help strengthen financial inclusion, create opportunities and support long-term economic growth.

He highlighted BSP Life’s position as Fiji’s second-largest institutional investor, saying the company has helped channel local savings into productive investments.

Rabuka also acknowledged the growth of BSP Life’s investment portfolio, which has increased from $1 billion and is now nearing $2 billion.

He said the growth shows the company’s commitment to responsible management and Fiji’s future.

The Prime Minister also recognised BSP Life’s Healthy Choices Wellness Program, saying it supports efforts to address Non-Communicable Diseases by encouraging healthier lifestyles.

He says strong communities depend on financial security and overall wellbeing.