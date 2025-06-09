'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to a huge $927 million global box office

[Source: Reuters]

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” brought in a blockbuster $927 million ‌in worldwide ticket sales, including $355 million in the United States and Canada, to deliver the second most lucrative opening weekend of all time for a film, both domestically and globally.

The movie, which marks actor Tom Holland’s fourth outing as the web-slinging superhero, depicts Peter Parker fighting crime in a world that has forgotten he ​is Spider-Man.

Zendaya co-stars as MJ, the love of Parker’s life. Audiences returned for a film that was grounded in ​Parker’s struggles with loneliness and his pursuit of human connection.

“‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is fundamentally a movie about ⁠friendship, about the balm of connection in all our lives, and that is resonant to audiences of all ages and all around the ​world,” Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, said.

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Data from Rentrak indicates “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” had the ​highest domestic gross opening since the COVID-19 pandemic and the second-highest of all time, in North America and worldwide, behind the 2019 release of the superhero film “Avengers: Endgame.”

That film raked in an inflation-adjusted $1.6 billion in global ticket sales, including $467 million in the United States and Canada, in its opening.

Internationally, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” grossed $572 ​million in opening weekend ticket sales, with China leading international markets with $121 million in ticket sales, according to the studio.

Spider-Man is one of ​the most popular of Marvel’s comic book characters, with a cinematic appeal that endures even as audiences have shown signs of fatigue with the superhero genre.

‌The ⁠latest installment has been well-received, scoring a 90% rating from critics and 98% approval from movie-goers on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends for Rentrak, said on Friday that the franchise is approaching the $10 billion mark in unadjusted worldwide theatrical box office, which speaks to the character’s appeal.

Greg Durkin, the founder and CEO of the entertainment research firm Enact Insight, said the movie’s central themes of loneliness and isolation, and ​triumphing over drama, resonated especially with ​Gen Z filmgoers.