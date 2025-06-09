Political gatekeeping hinders women leaders: Kumar

Opposition MP Premila Kumar. [Photo: FILE]

Women continue to face barriers within Fiji’s political system, with calls for greater support to help them take on more leadership roles.

This was highlighted during a panel discussion on women’s representation in Parliament.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says while securing a seat in Parliament remains a major challenge for women, barriers often continue even after they enter politics.

Kumar says political party structures can limit women’s progression by restricting leadership opportunities and decision-making roles.

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“There is this political party gatekeeping. That needs to go, where women are not given positions within the political parties or in any other way. They are just a member, and that’s it. Now, it needs to go beyond that.”

She adds women should also be considered for a wider range of ministerial portfolios, rather than being limited to roles traditionally associated with women’s issues.

“Why can’t a woman be a minister for policing or minister for defence or minister for finance? Why are women only given positions like, I’m not saying it’s not important, it is, but why are women only given ministerial positions for women when we already know what our issues are”

Seasoned journalist and Fiji Sun News Director, Rosi Doviverata says Fiji has no shortage of capable women leaders, but stronger support from men and political institutions is needed to help them succeed.

“We have more than enough women leaders in our country, you know, to lead this country, but we also need genuine male allies to advocate for our women leaders, not just in words, but in action.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko says financial challenges also remain a major barrier for women who want to contest elections. He says stronger support from political parties and wider community backing will be important if Fiji is to achieve its target of increasing women’s representation in Parliament to 30 percent.