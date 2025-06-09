Canakaivata tipped to make big impact at Sharks

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua backrower Elia Canakaivata. [Photo: THE SALE SHARKS/ FACEBOOK]

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua backrower Elia Canakaivata has been tipped to make a huge impact in his first season with Sale Sharks.

Head coach Alex Sanderson says he expects a big season from the FIJI Water Flying Fijians forward after being impressed with what he has seen during pre-season training.

Sanderson says the Sharks have recruited international-quality players to improve their decision-making and execution under pressure as they look to bounce back after finishing seventh in the English Premiership last season.

He says the side wants to play at a faster pace, maintain that intensity beyond the 80-minute mark and become relentlessly dominant.

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Sanderson also singled out Canakaivata for praise, saying the powerful forward has already made his presence felt in training.

He says the Sharks have recruited “big men who like to bang, none more so than Elia Canakaivata,” adding that “the bombs have already been flying in training, and he’s going to do some damage this season.”