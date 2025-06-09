Physicality key takeaway for NSW Fijians

[Photo: File]

NSW Fijians co-captain Vesinia Gutabua says her side is determined to take the lessons learned from its loss to Fiji Black into today’s final-round clash against Auckland

Fijians.

After being tested physically throughout the contest, Gutabua believes matching that intensity will be vital as NSW looks to end the tournament on a high.

“I think we’ll take back the physicality from tonight’s game. We’ll put it into tomorrow’s game as well.”

The co-captain said her players showed plenty of character despite the result and remains proud of their efforts throughout the tournament.

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“Our girls came out to showcase what they’ve got and that’s all that matters. Win or lose, we’re proud of our girls anyway.”

NSW Fijians will also be looking to avenge an earlier defeat to Auckland Fijians when the two sides meet on the final day of competition.

While a strong finish remains the target, Gutabua says the experience of reconnecting with Fiji and competing against quality opposition has been equally important.

“No matter what it is, win or lose, I think coming back here to connect with our roots, that’s all that matters.”

She also thanked Netball Fiji for providing overseas-based players with the opportunity to return home and compete in the tournament.

The final day of the Fiji Invitational Tournament kicks off at 5.30pm this afternoon.

Watch it live on fbc2 and viti+.