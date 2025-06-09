Rabuka opens leadership door

[Photo: File]

Anyone who enters politics aspires to become Prime Minister, says PM Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka explained that Kamikamica’s role in forming the People’s Alliance puts him in a strong position to take over leadership in the future.

He says Kamikamica has always been someone he considered capable of leading the party.

Rabuka states that he remains confident in leading the party into the next general election. However, he says the party cannot assume victory and must continue working to

maintain public confidence.

The comments come as Kamikamica returns to cabinet after being cleared in court.

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He says Kamikamica will also take on a revised portfolio covering commerce, trade and communications.

Rabuka states the changes are intended to place him in areas that match his experience and interests.

He adds that Kamikamica has come through a difficult period after losing his Cabinet position and deputy leadership role.

Rabuka states that the experience has made Kamikamica a stronger figure within the party.