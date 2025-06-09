It's finally over says relieved wife

Anne Kamikamica outside court today. [PICTURE:APENISA WAQAIRADOVU]

The wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the past several months have been emotionally draining for their family, as they stood by him throughout his court case.

Ann Kamikamica says frequent court appearances, public scrutiny and questions over her husband’s integrity took a heavy toll on the family.

She says despite the challenges, they never doubted his innocence and are grateful the case has finally come to an end.

“I’m grateful that it’s come to an end, it’s not easy going to court so often… when you know your man hasn’t done it, his integrity has been questioned, it’s a huge reputational risk… I’m thankful it’s come to an end and we’ve got the outcome that we wanted… I’m thankful to our supporters, our friends and family who stood by us… I’m thankful that my husband can go back to leading his normal life and do what he loves doing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica was acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon on charges of perjury and giving false information to a public servant.

The charges stemmed from evidence he gave under oath during the Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

While relieved by the outcome, Ann Kamikamica admits she would prefer her husband to step away from politics because of the sacrifices it demands on families.

However, she says serving Fiji has always been his passion, and she understands why he wants to continue.

“I’d really like him to step out and step down, but it’s something that he’s always wanted… at some point in his career he decided he would go into politics… it’s hard on the family… it’s not easy, it’s not cheap, it’s taxing on families… we could be holidaying elsewhere instead of giving our lives to serving this country, but it’s his desire and it’s our love of our nation that we do this.”

Kamikamica is expected to be reinstated into his previous portfolio in the coming days.