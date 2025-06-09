Pearls name squads for Invitational Tournament

[Photo: FILE]

The Crest Fiji Pearls have named two squads for the Fiji Invitational Tournament, which gets underway today at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The national netball side will compete as the Crest Fiji Pearls Black and Crest Fiji Pearls Blue teams, allowing more players the opportunity to gain valuable match experience in a competitive environment.

The Pearls Black side will be co-captained by Matila Vocea and Elenoa Gukirewa, while the Pearls Blue team will be led by Maria Lutua-Rusivakula and Alisi Naqiri.

Among those named in the Pearls Black squad are Maliana Rusivakula, Nina Nakula, Faith Burton, Jima Kete, Sainimere Tagicakiverata, Teuila Sotutu, Frances Vula and Lowata Talilievu.

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The Pearls Blue lineup includes Elina Drikibau, Iisapeci Adroloe, Ana Moi, Anatolia Nuku, Asilika Sevutia, Mykaella Chandra, Ema Mualuvu, Eseta Waqaira and Josephine Nailumu.

The tournament is expected to provide a platform for players to impress selectors as Fiji continues to build depth within its national programme.

The Fiji Invitational Tournament runs from August 3 to 6 at Vodafone Arena, with fans able to catch all the matches live on FBC Sports.