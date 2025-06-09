Four Deans and Raluve quarterfinal venues

[Source: File]

This weekend’s Vodafone Deans and Weetbix Raluve quarterfinals are going to be played at four different venues.

Suva, Tavua, Vatukoula and Savusavu are going to host the games.

Vatukoula’s Theodore Park will host three games and six at Garvey Park.

Ganilau Park have three games, which include two Raluve quarterfinals plus the U19 game between Navatu Secondary School and Suva Grammar School.

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Seven games, including the Fijiana 15s and South Africa, have been confirmed for the HFC Stadium in Suva.

The Test match is the curtain-raiser to the U18 quarterfinals between Lelean Memorial School and Ratu Navula College as well as the Suva Grammar School and Ba Provincial Freebird Institute game.

Ra High School will host Ratu Kadavulevu School while Cuvu College takes on Nasinu Secondary School at Garvey Park in other U18 quarter-finals.

Overseas fans can watch the HFC Stadium and Garvey Park games live on VITI+ for $55FJD.