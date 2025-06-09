Te Nana relishing tournament experience

[Photo: FILE]

Auckland Fijians player Brie Te Nana says the Fiji Netball Invitational Tournament has provided a valuable learning experience.

The daughter of former New Zealand Sevens great Karl Te Nana says the tournament has been both challenging and rewarding, exposing her to a higher level of competition.

Te Nana admits she has found the opposition physically demanding, with teams displaying strength, skill and a strong understanding of the game.

She says having the support of her father throughout the tournament has helped her settle into the environment and make the most of the opportunity.

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Te Nana adds that her father has been pleased with her performances and has encouraged her to continue developing her game.

Having previously faced some of the players during trials two weeks ago, she was able to familiarise herself with certain playing styles, but says the competition at the tournament has still been extremely tough.

Despite the defeat to Crest Fiji Black last night, Te Nana believes the experience gained from competing against quality opposition will be beneficial for her development moving forward.

The Auckland Fijians remain in action at the Fiji Netball Invitational Tournament as overseas-based players continue to showcase their talent against some of Fiji’s top netballers.

Meanwhile, in the second match last night, Crest Fiji Blue defeated NSW Fijians 55-48.

The Fiji Invitational Tournament will wrap up tonight at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC 2 and viti+.