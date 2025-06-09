NFA urges drivers to slow down

[Photo: File]

A serious multi-vehicle collision in Pacific Harbour has prompted the National Fire Authority to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

The crash, involving four vehicles, including two Toyota Fielder vehicles, a Toyota Succeed and an 8-tonne Hino freezer truck took place yesterday afternoon.

The NFA National Command Centre received an emergency call through 910 at around 4:05pm and immediately dispatched fire crews from Pacific Harbour and Navua.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found multiple people affected by the collision. Two people travelling in one of the Toyota Fielder vehicles were confirmed deceased.

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Using Rescue and Accident Response equipment, NFA crews worked with paramedics to safely remove the deceased from the vehicle.

Two other people, including a man from the Toyota Succeed and a pregnant woman, were injured and transported to the Navua Health Centre for medical treatment.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the incident highlights the need for every driver to make responsible decisions on the road.

He states no trip is worth risking a life, urging motorists to slow down, remain alert, follow traffic rules and exercise patience when travelling.

Sowane says road safety is a shared responsibility and drivers must avoid speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, using mobile phones while driving and

failing to wear seatbelts.

He adds that a moment of carelessness can have lifelong consequences for families.

The NFA has extended condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and acknowledged the efforts of firefighters, paramedics and emergency personnel

who responded to the crash.

The public is reminded that 910 remains Fiji’s emergency number for fire and rescue services.