Planned power outage rescheduled for tomorrow

Customers across parts of the Central and Rewa areas will face a planned power outage tomorrow, as Energy Fiji Limited carries out essential maintenance on the 33kV Cunningham-Sawani Transmission Line.

The outage will run from 6am to 6pm, weather permitting.

Affected areas include parts of Princess Road, Sawani Serea Road, Lakha Singh Road and Baulevu Road, as well as the whole of Navuso Road, Deepwater Road, Lodoni Road and Dawasamu Road.

Customers from Wainivesi to Navesau along Kings Road, including side roads, will also be affected.

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EFL says the work is aimed at improving the reliability, safety and long-term performance of Fiji’s electricity network.

Power may be restored earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.

EFL says the outage will be postponed if weather or unforeseen operational circumstances prevent the work from being carried out safely.