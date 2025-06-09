Possible eliminations for other grades next year

[Photo: File]

The interim committee of the Vodafone Deans and Weetbix Raluve is planning to have eliminations for other grades next year.

This is according to interim committee member, Talemo Waqa, who says they wanted to trial it this year in the Deans U18.

He says even the Raluve competition may have eliminations in the future.

Waqa says four Western Zone teams have come through because of the eliminations compared to only two over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

The interim committee member who is also the Fiji Rugby Union chief operations officer says even Holy Cross College from the Northern Zone nearly made the Deans U18 top eight.

“Eliminations have started in the U18 this year, we were planning to have Raluve U18 eliminations as well this year but we decided to start off with the Deans and plan to maybe have other grades eliminations we have plans to do it in the Raluve u18 and other Deans grades next year so we can identify more talent”.

Meanwhile, the Northern Zone have five teams competing in Saturday’s Deans and Raluve quarterfinals.

Four of these teams are in the Raluve quarterfinals, while Navatu Secondary School U18 remains in contention in the Deans competition.

Fans can watch the quarterfinals from either Suva or Tavua live on Viti+ for $55FJD.