Springbok Women settle in ahead of Fijiana Test

South Africa women at training this morning in Albert Park. [insert: vice captain Libbie Janse van Rensburg]

South Africa Women’s vice-captain Libbie Janse van Rensburg says the team has quickly settled into life in Fiji and is eager to take on the Vodafone Fijiana XV this Saturday.

The Springbok Women arrived in the country last week ahead of the opening Test of the two-match series and have spent the past few days recovering from the long journey and adjusting to local conditions.

Van Rensburg says the squad is now refreshed and focused on the challenge ahead.

“I think we’ve had a bit of a long travel behind us, obviously quite a journey to get here, but now the team’s been settled and we’ve had a couple of days to recuperate and get the energy back up.”

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The experienced playmaker added that preparations have started positively, with the squad enjoying strong morale ahead of the opening Test.

“We’ve hit the ground running with our first training session and the team morale’s looking really good, energy’s looking good, and we’re really excited for the game on Saturday.”

The first Test between the Springbok Women and Vodafone Fijiana XV will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday, with the second match scheduled for next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka.