Fresh investigation ordered in police probe

[Photo: File]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has returned 11 police investigation files to the Fiji Police Force with recommendations for further investigations after

finding insufficient evidence to lay criminal charges.

The investigation files, returned today relate to allegations arising from a series of facebook posts containing screenshots of Viber messages.

The posts allegedly implicated 11 police officers in receiving corrupt benefits or bribes and participating in discussions linked to illicit drug activities.

Following a comprehensive legal assessment of the evidence, the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions concluded that there is currently insufficient evidence to institute

charges against any of the officers.

The ODPP has also outlined additional matters for the Fiji Police Force to consider during its ongoing investigations.

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It says the files will be reviewed again if further investigations uncover new or sufficient evidence that establishes or supports the commission of any criminal offence.