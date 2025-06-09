Engineers raise registration concerns

[Photo: FILE]

Engineers Fiji has raised concerns that the Engineers Registration Act 1976 has never been enforced, making it difficult to regulate who can officially practice as an engineer.

President Pratap Singh says the lack of enforcement has allowed some people to call themselves engineers without proper recognition.

Singh highlighted this while making submissions on the proposed Public Health Amendment Bill 2026.

Singh says recognized engineers must meet competency requirements, follow professional standards and have appropriate insurance to protect the public.

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“We are working, and as you know, perhaps the government has embarked on registering engineers through the Engineers Registration Board, and once that’s done by the government, I think Engineers Fiji can work closely with the government to see who should go on the register.”

Singh says proper regulation is important to ensure only qualified professionals are responsible for engineering work that affects public safety.