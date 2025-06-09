Mike Catt joins Drua as assistant coach

Mike Catt.

Former England inside center, and Rugby World Cup winner, has been announced as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Senior Assistant Coach ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Catt joins newly appointed Head Coach Brad Mooar as the Drua continues to strengthen its coaching group ahead of the new campaign.

Awarded an OBE for his services to rugby following England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup triumph, Catt brings extensive experience at the highest level of the game. During an illustrious playing career, he earned 75 Test caps for England and featured at four Rugby World Cups.

Eager to join the Drua, Catt said he’s very excited.

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‘I think what I’ve seen and how the Drua have performed in the past five years since they’ve started has been very impressive and it only looks like going forward, they are heading towards the right direction. To be part of something special and relatively new is very and it is the calibre of the players that I watch on a weekly basis for the past couple of years since I’ve been in Australia, is very impressive’.

“One of the big reasons why I came is, I’ve never really coached a nation where rugby is their number one sport. And I love the game, it has taken me around the world, and I’ve had the most incredible journey and for me to give back to the people and make sure that we go to another level is crucial. This is very exciting to me.”

Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller said, “We are very excited to announce Mike as Brad’s senior assistant coach as he brings with him a wealth of coaching and playing experience. To have someone that has achieved so much as part of our coaching team is a great coup for our club and for Fiji!”

Catt brings more than a decade of international coaching experience to the Drua, having previously held coaching roles with England, Italy and Ireland, as well as extensive experience at club and Super Rugby level.

The 54-year-old most recently served as Attack Coach of the NSW Waratahs, joining the Sydney-based franchise ahead of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season and spending two campaigns with the side.

Prior to his move to Australia, Catt was a key member of Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching team from 2020 to 2024. During his tenure, Ireland enjoyed one of the most successful periods in its history, including a historic Test series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand in 2022, a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023 and another Six Nations title in 2024.

Before joining Ireland, Catt served as Attack Coach with Italy from 2016, having previously been part of England’s coaching team between 2012 and 2015. He began his coaching career with London Irish, initially combining playing and coaching duties before moving into coaching full-time following his retirement.

Catt was also selected for two British & Irish Lions tours, travelling to South Africa in 1997 and Australia in 2001. At club level, he enjoyed successful spells with Bath and London Irish, winning three English Premiership titles and a European Cup during his time with Bath.

Further coaching announcements will be made in due course.