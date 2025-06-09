Shangri-La expands Coral Coast 7s partnership

[Source: File]

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji, has strengthened its long-standing association with the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s by becoming the Naming Rights Partner of the Women’s Division for the tournament’s 15th edition.

The resort will also continue its role as the tournament’s official resort, extending one of the longest-running commercial partnerships in Fijian sport.

Since the inaugural Coral Coast Fiji 7s in 2010, Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji, has remained one of only two foundation partners to support the tournament throughout its entire history.

The 15th edition of the tournament will be held from January 14 to 16, 2027, with the newly branded Shangri-La Women’s Division set to feature some of the top women’s rugby sevens teams from around the region and the world.

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Coral Coast Fiji 7s Founding Chairman Jay Whyte says the resort’s support has been instrumental in the growth of the tournament over the past 17 years.

Whyte says Shangri-La’s commitment goes beyond sponsorship and reflects an investment in the development of women’s rugby, equality and opportunities for young female athletes.

He adds that the Women’s Division has become one of the premier competitions of the tournament, providing an important platform for the continued growth of women’s rugby in Fiji and across the Pacific.

As part of the partnership, Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji, will continue to host international teams, tournament ambassadors, officials and guests during the event.

Whyte also acknowledged the support of Shangri-La General Manager Francis Lee and Director of Sales and Marketing Marsha Eyre, thanking them for their ongoing commitment to the tournament’s success and its contribution to tourism and economic activity on the Coral Coast.

The 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s will feature 24 men’s teams, 12 women’s teams and 16 youth teams, bringing together some of the world’s leading rugby sevens players for three days of competition on Fiji’s Coral Coast.