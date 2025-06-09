PM wants answers on pool delay

[Photo: FILE]

Lautoka’s Olympic-standard swimming pool remains unfinished almost 10 years after it was announced.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has not received updates on why the project stalled or when it will be completed.

Rabuka said he was waiting for answers from Housing and Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa and Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel.

He says he needs to know how much has been spent, why work stopped, and how much more funding is needed.

Article continues after advertisement

“The answers to my questions have not come back, and the Minister responsible for urban and local government has not answered my question. So not answering your question is probably the same reason. He has not been able to find the answers to my questions and your questions”

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the $4.5 million allocated in the 2023–2024 Budget was not fully used due to delays.

He says the funds were later redirected to support the government’s response during the fuel crisis.

“A few things that we did. One is, as you are aware, there are two redeployments that we did because of this fuel crisis, and a few of those projects, because of the delays, we moved the funds from there to assist in the fuel crisis.”

The project was already 70 per cent complete when funding was allocated in 2023.

However, construction has remained at a standstill.

Questions sent to Minister Maciu Nalumisa remain unanswered.