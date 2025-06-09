Ra High U18 top seed from North

Fiji Rugby Union chief operating officer, Talemo Waqa. [Photo: FILE]

Some have questioned why the Ra High School under-18 team is hosting Ratu Kadavulevu School in the Vodafone Deans quarterfinal at Garvey Park in Tavua.

Ra finished fourth from the western zone while RKS was second from the east.

However, as per the competition’s Terms of Participation, Ra claimed the northern zone’s number one seed after their elimination win over Navatu Secondary School at Ganilau Park last week.

If the result was in favor of Navatu, then RKS would have traveled to Ganilau Park this week.

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The TOP states that all zone top seeds are going to host their quarterfinal games.

Fiji Rugby Union chief operating officer, Talemo Waqa, says that is the reason Ra High is hosting RKS because they came out as the number one team from the north after the eliminations.

Other zone winners, Suva Grammar School, Lelean Memorial School and Cuvu College are hosting their respective games.

Waqa also says the cross registration of Deans players has been closed, but the Raluve is open because they didn’t have eliminations.

He also says the interim competition committee is confident all officials at the four venues will deliver this weekend.

This weekend’s Deans and Weetbix Raluve quarterfinals are going to be played in Suva, Tavua, Vatukoula and Savusavu.

Vatukoula’s Theodore Park will host three games, and Garvey Park will host six.

Ganilau Park has three games, which include two Raluve quarterfinals plus the U19 game between Navatu Secondary School and Suva Grammar School.

Seven games, including the Fijiana 15s and South Africa Test, have been confirmed for the HFC Stadium in Suva.

The Test match is the curtain-raiser to the U18 quarterfinals between Lelean Memorial School and Ratu Navula College as well as the Suva Grammar School and Ba Provincial Freebird Institute game.

Ra High School will host Ratu Kadavulevu School while Cuvu College takes on Nasinu Secondary School at Garvey Park in other U18 quarterfinals.

Overseas fans can watch the HFC Stadium and Garvey Park games live on VITI+ for $55FJD.