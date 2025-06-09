Fiji Blue building combinations at the right time

[Photo: File]

Crest Fiji Blue captain Maria Lutua-Rusivakula believes her side is finding its rhythm at the perfect stage of the Netball Fiji Invitational Tournament after an impressive

comeback victory over the NSW Fijians.

With three wins under its belt, Fiji Blue has continued to grow in confidence and cohesion throughout the competition, with Lutua-Rusivakula highlighting the progress made

since the squad first came together.

“I think it’s been really good this week. We’ve just been building in camp and getting to know all the girls and I think the connection is coming along and we’re knowing what

works and what doesn’t work.”

The captain says the side has shown steady improvement with each outing and is now focused on carrying that momentum into tomorrow’s matchup.

“The last three games have been good and I’m hoping that they stick to the game plan for tomorrow.”

Lutua-Rusivakula expects a tougher challenge ahead, noting that both Fiji Blue and Fiji Black have developed significantly since the opening rounds of the tournament.

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“The first game was the first time that we ever played together, same as Team Black. I know they’ve been building throughout the tournament as well.”

With both teams continuing to improve, the Fiji Blue skipper is anticipating a competitive encounter.

The tournament is also serving as a selection platform for next month’s Oceania Netball Championships, adding further significance to every match.

The final day of the Fiji invitational tournament will kick off at 5.30pm today, and you can watch it live on fbc2 and Viti+.